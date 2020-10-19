Coronavirus France: Brigitte Macron, 67, self-isolates after contact

By Milly Vincent For Mailonline

French First Lady Brigitte Macron will self-isolate for seven days after coming into contact with someone who has been diagnosed with COVID-19, Macron’s office said on Monday.

Mrs Macron made contact with someone who later tested positive for covid-19 on Thursday, October 15th – an evening that saw millions head out to spend time with friends ahead of the 9pm curfews that came into place in France’s largest cities the following day.

A spokesman for President Macron’s office said: ‘Brigitte Macron was in contact on Thursday Oct. 15 with a person who has been tested positive for COVID-19 this Monday, Oct. 19, and showing symptoms of the disease.

‘In accordance with health authorities’ recommendations, she will self-isolate for seven days. Brigitte Macron has no symptoms of the disease at this stage.’

On Friday night, at 9pm, a strict 9pm curfew came into force across France’s largest cities with millions of people heading out to enjoy their last night of freedom.

The State of Emergency measure was applied to Paris, Lille, Rouen, Saint-Etienne, Toulouse, Lyon, Grenoble, Aix-en-Provence and Montpellier.

France is fighting against a resurgent epidemic that has now filled a third of the country’s intensive care units with COVID-19 patients and is again putting Europe to the test.

President Emmanuel Macron announced curfews on around 20 million people in the Paris region and eight other French metropolitan areas that begun Friday, to try to slow the tide.

France has seen its case totals soar during the coronavirus second wave, reporting 25,000 cases on Friday along with 178 deaths. The cases figures is a rise of 5,000 on the same time last week.

The country is registering nearly 180 virus cases per 100,000 people every week, with 22,591 total new cases Wednesday. It has reported one of the world’s highest virus-related death tolls, at more than 33,000 lives lost.