Coronavirus: Nigeria records 148 new infections

Nigeria on Thursday recorded 148 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total infections in the country to 60,982, according to an update by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The death toll remains 1,116 after no death was recorded in the last 24 hours as it was in the previous day. The last death count as a result of the virus was on Tuesday when one patient died which took the tally to the latest figure.

Three out of every five deaths from the virus in Nigeria are in people over 50 years old, the agency said, indicating the impact of the virus on the elderly.

Last week, Nigeria recorded only two COVID-19 deaths – the lowest weekly figure since March, PREMIUM TIMES’ review of NCDC official data showed.

Meanwhile, there are still about 7,500 active cases in Nigeria and about 52,194 infected persons have recovered and have been discharged across the 36 states and federal capital, Abuja.

The 148 new cases were reported from 14 states: Lagos (66), FCT (25), Oyo (13), Plateau (11), Kaduna (7), Rivers (6), Ebonyi (5), Ekiti (4), Ogun (4), Imo (2), Ondo (2), Edo (1), Nasarawa (1), Taraba (1).

Lagos, Nigeria’s coronavirus epicenter with over 20,000 infections, led in Thursday’s tally with 45 new cases.

Over 560,000 of Nigeria’s 200 million population have been tested so far.