Coronavirus: Nigeria records 151 new cases

Almost 60,000 COVID-19 cases have now been reported in Nigeria after 151 infections were found in the last 24 hours, authorities have said.

According to an update by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Friday night, the total coronavirus cases in the country is now 5,992.

As it was in the previous four days, no new deaths were recorded from the virus in the past 24 hours meaning that the total death toll remains 1, 113.

For more than five weeks, Nigeria has been reporting cases below 300, a fact that reflects a slowing of the disease in the country.

Despite the decline, authorities have cautioned against relenting.

The NCDC had warned that there is likely to be an even more devastating second wave of coronavirus in states such as Adamawa due to the non-compliance to COVID-19 health guidelines.

The health agency said it is only when more persons are tested that the spread of this deadly disease can be addressed and tamed.

Currently, Nigeria has tested almost 550,000 of its 200 million population.

Of the nearly 60,000 cases, more than 51,000 persons have been discharged from hospitals after treatment while over 7,000 active cases remain in the country.

The 151 new cases were reported from 10 states: Lagos (71), Ogun (26), Kaduna (17), Osun (10), Oyo (8), FCT (6), Rivers (6), Plateau (5), Akwa Ibom (1), Ekiti (1).

Lagos with the highest daily figure of 71 on Friday remains Nigeria’s COVID-19 hotspot with almost 20,000 infections and 204 deaths.

Abuja, Nigeria’s capital, is the second most impacted city with nearly 6, 000 cases and 79 deaths.