Coronavirus: Nigeria records 155 new cases

Nigeria recorded 155 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

No deaths were recorded on Wednesday from the virus making it four consecutive days that Nigeria did not record a single COVID-19 fatality.

The total death toll remains 1,113.

With Wednesday’s new cases, the total figure of infections is now 59,738.

The 155 new cases were reported from eight states – Lagos (84), Rivers (31), Kaduna (12), Osun (10), FCT (7), Oyo (6), Ogun (3), Kwara (2).

Lagos had the highest number of new cases on Wednesday with 84 infections.

The commercial city is Nigeria’s COVID-19 hotspot with nearly 20, 000 infections and 204 deaths.

Of the nearly 60,000 total COVID-19 infections so far, about 51,403 persons have been discharged from hospitals after treatment while a over 7, 000 active cases remain in the country.

While these are considered a good development, dropping the ball now can be dangerous if it breeds a false sense of security, health experts say.

Few weeks ago, the NCDC warned that there is likely to be an even more devastating second wave of coronavirus in states such as Adamawa due to the non-compliance to COVID-19 health guidelines.

The health agency said it is only when more persons are tested that the spread of this deadly disease can be addressed and tamed.

Over 540, 000 of Nigeria’s 200 million have been tested so far.

