Coronavirus: Nigeria records 164 new infections

The total coronavirus infections in Nigeria rose to 60,430 after 164 new cases were recorded in the nation on Monday.

While there are still about 7,372 active cases in Nigeria, 51,943 infected persons have recovered and have been discharged across the 36 states and federal capital, Abuja.

The death toll remains 1,115, so no new deaths have been recorded in the last 24 hours.

These were contained in an update by the country’s infectious disease agency, NCDC, on Monday night.

About 10 per cent of the total cases in Nigeria are below the age of 19 years, according to the NCDC.

The 164 new cases were reported from 15 states: Lagos (64), FCT (26), Enugu (20), Kaduna (11), Oyo (11), Plateau (8), Ondo (7), Anambra (4), Nasarawa (3), Osun (3), Ebonyi (2), Imo (2), Benue (1), Katsina (1), Ogun (1).

Lagos had the highest number of new cases with 64 new infections on Monday. The commercial city is Nigeria’s COVID-19 hot-spot with over 20,000 infections and more than 200 deaths.

Abuja, Nigeria’s capital, followed in the daily tally with 26 new infections.

Nigeria is yet to record a daily infection tally above 300 in more than two months now, an indication that the worst might be over even though the NCDC had warned of a second wave.