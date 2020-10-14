Coronavirus: Nigeria records 225 new infections, one death

Nigeria on Tuesday recorded 225 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total infections in the country to 60, 655, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

A single death was reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of deaths from the virus to 1,116.

Three out of every five deaths from the virus in Nigeria are in people over 50 years old, the NCDC said, indicating the impact of the virus on the elderly.

The 225 new cases are reported from 11 states: Lagos (165), FCT (17), Rivers (13), Ogun (12), Niger (8), Delta (4), Ondo (2), Anambra (1), Edo (1), Ekiti (1), Kaduna (1).

Lagos, Nigeria’s coronavirus epicenter with over 20,000 infections, led in Tuesday’s tally with 165 new cases, more than half the day’s national toll.

The NCDC in its daily update on its verified Twitter handle, @NCDCgov, stated that out of the over 60,000 infections so far, 52, 006 persons have recovered and have been discharged.

About 7, 500 cases are still active in Nigeria.

Health authorities in the country of over 200 million has tested almost 560,000 of the population.