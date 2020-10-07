Coronavirus: Nigeria records zero deaths in three days

On Tuesday, the number of daily coronavirus cases found in Nigeria was 118, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 59,583.

As it was in the previous two days, no new deaths were recorded from the virus in the past 24 hours meaning that the total death toll remains 1,113.

This is according to the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The latest figure was recorded in the following 14 states: Lagos (41), Rivers (19), Osun (17), Nasarawa (13), Kaduna (5), Anambra (5), Edo (3), Ogun (3), Kwara (3), Ondo (3), Katsina (2), Niger (2), Plateau (1), Akwa Ibom (1).

Lagos had the highest tally on Tuesday with 41 new cases to extend its lead on the region most impacted.

On Monday, no new infections were found in the commercial city of over 20 million for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic.

Nigeria has been on a plateau in its COVID-19 epidemiological curve with the recurrent decline in the daily number of cases and fatalities.

For about two months, daily cases have been stuck below 300 while death toll has been hovering around 15 and 20 per week for more than a month.

Meanwhile, there has been a sharp increase in the number of patients who recovered.

Of the nearly 60,000 cases reported thus far, about 51,308 have recovered.

A little over 7,000 infections are still active across the nation.

Testing has also improved a bit with almost 540,000 of Nigeria’s 200 million already tested.

This has boosted the country’s reopening plans with schools and other social activities set for full resumption.

