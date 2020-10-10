Coronavirus: Number of people in hospital and ICU with Covid-19 surges over last month

Confirmed cases of Covid-19 have surged almost fourfold in Irish hospitals over the past month, latest figures reveal.

Over the same period, there has been an even greater increase in the number of patients admitted to intensive care units (ICU) with coronavirus.

Official figures from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre released on Saturday show 194 confirmed cases in hospitals, up from 51 at the same time in September. Some 31 of the hospitalised cases are being treated in ICU – up from seven at the same time last month.

The figures come as a family doctor in Cork warned rates of infection are escalating “really, really quickly” and are going to get worse over the coming weeks.

General practitioner Dr Ronan Boland said “the picture has changed pretty dramatically in the space of three or four weeks.”

“We’ve gone from a situation when the schools reopened in early September, when there was a huge demand for testing and the vast majority of those tests were negative.. (to) now, what we are actually seeing, a much higher positivity rate,” he said.

The Department of Health on Friday night reported five additional deaths related to Covid-19 and 617 confirmed further cases of the disease, including 123 in Dublin and 107 in Cork. This brings the number of deaths from the disease in the State to 1,821 with a total of 40,703 of cases since the start of the pandemic.

Fewer than one in five of the new cases (123 out of 617) were in Dublin, the smallest proportion in recent months. There were also 107 cases in Cork, 42 in Meath, 36 in Kerry, 35 in Galway with the remaining 274 cases located across 21 counties.

Of the new cases, some 73 per cent are under 45 years of age, while 33 per cent are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case.

The 617 cases reported on Friday is, by a slight margin, the highest daily number since late April.

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said on Friday that the profile of the disease continued to deteriorate. “We are continuing to see a high number of daily cases. It is vital that we interrupt the transmission of the virus now,” he warned.

Earlier, the chair of Nphet’s Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group said there has been “exponential growth” of Covid-19 infection in Ireland along with “rapid increases” in the number of people being admitted to hospital and ICU.

Prof Philip Nolan said at the worst of the pandemic there were 60-80 admissions to hospital and 10-15 admissions to ICU per day over a period of four weeks.

“We are nearly a quarter of the way to those admission rates. We must change course now,” he said on Twitter. “The number of people in hospitals is now growing exponentially.”

Prof Nolan said there are very few counties where the incidence rate is not increasing and “no county where the incidence is not a cause for concern”.

The exponential growth of transmission should “make each and every one of us stop, think and resolve again to do our part to suppress the virus, now and quickly”, he added.

“The call to action is the same as it has been for weeks, but much more urgent now: radically limit our discretionary social contacts, maintain physical distance and safe practices when we do meet, self-isolate and call for help with any symptoms of Covid-19,”he said.

‘Really, really quick’

CorkDr Boland said Covid hubs set up by the Health Service Executive (HSE) towards the end of the first wave of the pandemic, which were “almost not needed” at that stage, are now operating at full capacity.

The majority of patients turning up at the hubs are testing positive for the disease and “most of them (are) quite sick” while some are being admitted by ambulance directly from the hub to hospital, he told RTÉ Radio One.

Dr Boland said GPs looking to refer patients to hubs can not get an appointment “because it was over capacity on the day.”

“It happened really, really quickly,” he said.

Most GPs in Cork city have had several patients testing positive, he said, adding that the city’s hospitals “are pretty much at full capacity”.

Some 50 people were waiting for hospital beds in the city yesterday and there are only two vacant ICU beds, he said.

“What we are seeing in terms of actual cases reflects infections that happened seven to 14 days ago, so even if level three (of the government restrictions to stem the spread of the virus) worked today, what you can say with certainty is that things are going to get worse over the next two or three weeks before they get better,” Dr Boland added.

The “fervent hope” is that the level three restrictions will work in reducing the rate of increase of infection and illness as it “has grown very, very rapidly and the capacity simply isn’t there to deal with a big increase in very sick patients over the next few weeks.”

Dr Boland said he didn’t believe plans to introduce fines for breaching restrictions would work, adding that the majority of people are very compliant and that “active encouragement was probably more likely to yield results”.

But public health advice on face coverings needs to change, he said.

“It is very clear at this stage that shields and visors do not work. That is not clearly enough understood,” he added.

“Staff working in the hospitality sector and shops and so on are not protecting themselves or not protecting others.

“I think the HSE can do better there in terms of giving clear guidance, because I think people are doing what they think is the right thing but we as doctors are quite clear that it is not the right thing in terms of appropriate use of face coverings in congregated settings.

“That would make a difference I think.”