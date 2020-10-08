Coronavirus: Osimhen, Napoli stars in hotel quarantine for 14 days

Victor Osimhen and the rest of the SSC Napoli stars will be quarantined for two weeks in a hotel close to the Southern Italian city of Naples following fears of more Coronavirus cases, the Serie A club have announced.

This was why Osimhen was replaced by the Super Eagles at the last minute by on-form Genk striker Paul Onuachu for the upcoming friendlies against Algeria and Tunisia.

Other internationals in the team like Dries Mertens of Belgium and Milik of Poland have also been affected by this measure.

Three Napoli players have already tested positive for Coronavirus.

Napoli had to dismiss a rumour that coach Gennaro Gattuso had also tested positive. The club were also involved in a league game with Genoa, which later reported as many as 20 positive cases for COVID-19.

They could not honour their last game at champions Juventus after local authorities placed a travel ban on the entire team.

