Coronavirus US: San Francisco’s oldest steakhouse, Alfred’s, shuts

An almost century-old San Francisco culinary institution is the latest casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Alfred’s Steakhouse, the oldest steakhouse in the City By the Bay, is closing its doors after 92 years in operation.

The restaurant adds its name to the long-running list of at least 70 eateries that have permanently shut down since shelter-in-place orders were announced by the local government on March 17.

The closure, which was first reported by the San Francisco Chronicle, was confirmed by a commercial real estate listing for 659 Merchant Street, the restaurant’s address.

Alfred’s Steakhouse, the oldest steakhouse in San Francisco, has shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic

The restaurant adds its name to the long-running list of at least 70 eateries that have permanently shut down since shelter-in-place orders were announced by the local government on March 17

Alfred’s Steakhouse, which was founded in 1928 by the Italian immigrant Alfredo Bacchini, reopened last year after it underwent renovations

A visit to the restaurant’s website brings up an error message.

Alfred’s Steakhouse, which was founded in 1928 by the Italian immigrant Alfredo Bacchini, reopened last year after it underwent renovations.

In December 2018, the family that originally owned Alfred’s Steakhouse came out of retirement and bought it back from Alta Group, which assumed ownership of the restaurant in 2015.

In June of that year, Al Petri bought back a majority stake in Alfred’s from Alta Group’s owner, Daniel Patterson, according to Eater.

Petri’s father, Art, bought the business in 1973.

In 2010, Al Petri retired and handed over the reins of the restaurant to his son, Marco.

The father-son team then sold the business to Patterson in 2015. The 77-year-old Petri moved to Sequim, Washington, where he lived in retirement.

But Petri felt compelled to return after seeing the restaurant struggle under new ownership.

‘It’s been in my blood for a long time,’ he said of the restaurant.

‘Pulling weeds and cutting your lawn have their limitations as far as excitement is concerned.’

At the time the restaurant shut down, its menu offered a 12-oz grass-fed minute steak for $45; an 18-ounce, 28-day-aged New York cut for $53; and a 28-ounce Porterhouse for $58.

Earlier this week, ten California counties were cleared to ease coronavirus restrictions, including some in the Central Valley that saw major case spikes over the summer, but the state’s top health official warned that upcoming Halloween celebrations pose a risk for renewed spread.

Dr. Mark Ghaly, the state health secretary, said no counties moved backwards in California’s color-coded, four-tiered system for reopening, but Riverside was on the verge of reverting to the most restrictive purple tier.

The county of about 2.5 million residents has asked for a review of its data and will stay in the red tier until the state makes a decision on its status later this week.

Two San Francisco Bay Area counties, Alameda and Santa Clara, will advance to the less-restrictive orange tier, which allows for increased capacity at restaurants, movie theaters and houses of worship — all with modifications to require face coverings.

The lifting of some restrictions in counties that have shown improvement comes as California sees a continued drop in COVID-19 cases.

The seven-day positivity rate was down to 2.7 per cent, Ghaly said.

The number of hospitalizations is about 2,225 – a significant drop from a peak of around 7,000 over the summer, he said.

Ghaly said overall trends are moving in the right direction, thanks in part to Californians’ increased willingness to wear masks and avoid large gatherings.