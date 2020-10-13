World News

Coronavirus Vaccine Makers Are Not Mass-Slaughtering Sharks

By
0
Views: Visits 0

Some coronavirus vaccines rely on a shark-based product, but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t get immunized.

LeBron James buys mini version of his mansion for daughter Zhuri, six

Previous article

Riled Up: Misinformation Stokes Calls for Violence on Election Day

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in World News