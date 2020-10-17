‘Corruption, obstacle to security, development’

The Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC), a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), has said that corruption is the major obstacle to having a safe and secured country, which could facilitate development in other sectors of Nigeria.

CISCLAC made this declaration yesterday in collaboration with Transparency International and support from Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The declaration came while reviewing the ongoing EndSARS protests during a one-day inter-agency roundtable on Security Sector Reforms in Lagos .

The Executive Director, CISCLAC, Auwal Ibrahim Musa said it was pertinent to deal with the issues of corruption squarely in order to build a safe and secured environment for citizens.

“The EndSARS protest is not just about addressing the Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) issues, but also about the collective concerns of Nigerians looking for a total reform of the security sector, which would facilitate development in other sectors too. The protest against insecurity in the country has nothing to do with religion or ethnicity; it is a sincere call to change and reform in the security architecture of the country,” he said.

Musa, however, noted that the objective is to strengthen democratic rule through increased inter-agency partnership in the implementation of a robust security sector reform and governance.

“This is why we ensured to have representatives of the EFCC, ICPC, Lagos State Security Trust Fund, and others. If we do not block the leakages where taxpayers’ money is been siphoned and circulated only among the rich few, then even a reform of the security sector would not yield result. There is no way you can have a safe and secured country if corruption is deeply entrenched in the society.”