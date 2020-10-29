council-in-charge-of-soku-hails-supreme-court-judgment

Mike Odiegwu, Port Harcourt

THE Akuku-Toru Local Government Area in charge of Soku community in Rivers State has hailed the judgment of the Supreme Court, which struck out a suit on Soku oil wells filed against Rivers by the Bayelsa State Government.

The Chairman of the council, Rowland Sekibo, said the ruling on the oil wells named after Soku was an indication that justice beckoned for Rivers.

The apex court on Tuesday hit hard on Bayelsa for bypassing the Appeal Court, describing the state’s action as an abuse of court process.

Sekibo hailed Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike for his efforts to restore the fortune of the state.

He hoped that even if Bayelsa approached the Court of Appeal, Rivers would continue to win the matter, insisting that the oil wells are located within his local government.

He said: “We are pleased with the decision of the apex court of the land. When you are fighting a just cause, you are not deterred by anything.

“The ruling has again reassured that the state government is only trying to reclaim what belongs to the state. And we are solidly behind the governor.”

“The governor, Chief Wike, means well for the people of Kalabari and Rivers State at large and we are pleased to have him as the governor of the state at this time.”

Sekibo urged the people of Akuku-Toru and the state to keep supporting the state government in its move to bring about stability in the area.