Councillors call for reconstruction of O’Rahilly House

Emergency motions calling for the immediate reconstruction of The O’Rahilly house in Ballsbridge, which was demolished one week ago, will be put to Dublin city councillors on Monday night.

The house at 40 Herbert Park was the former home of Michael Joseph O’Rahilly, the only leader to have been killed fighting during the 1916 Rising.

Dublin City Council last Friday said it was taking legal action against developers Derryroe Ltd, a company owned by the McSharry and Kennedy families, who own the Herbert Park Hotel, as a result of the demolition.

Derryroe last May applied to An Bord Pleanála for an apartment development on the site of 40 Herbert Park.

Councillors, heritage groups, relatives of 1916 leaders, including O’Rahilly’s grandson Proinsias Ó Rathaille, and local residents objected to the development, which included the demolition of the house.

However, the council’s planning department advised the board to grant the demolition of the house noting it was not on the Record of Protected Structures (RPS) and had “no statutory conservation designations”.

The council’s conservation office twice tried to access whether the house merited addition to the RPS but was denied.

The council has confirmed solicitors for the developers “questioned the council’s right to interfere with property rights or with the integrity of the [Strategic Housing Development] process”.

On September 8th the board granted permission for the demolition, on September 14th the councillors voted to add the building to the RPS, the same day the developers lodged a “commencement notice” with the council for the demolition of the house.

The following day that notice was validated by the council’s building control section.

Early on September 29th the house was demolished. A planning enforcement official attended the site later that day and ordered work on site to stop.

Last Thursday, the council initiated legal proceedings under the building control acts against the developer for “willfully or recklessly submitting information to the Building Control Authority which was false or misleading”.

On Friday the council also issued an enforcement notice under the planning acts for starting development prior to complying with the conditions of planning permission.

In a statement on Friday the council said the notice “broadly speaking requires the cessation of all works pursuant to the permission on site, until all precommencement conditions and associated submissions have been considered and determined by Dublin City Council ”.

It said the penalties for non-compliance include fines or potential imprisonment.

Sinn Féin and Green Party councillors have submitted an emergency motion to tonight’s council meeting calling for “the immediate restoration of the house”.

The motion also “expresses concern at the planning authority’s view that false or misleading information was provided to the Building Control Authority when seeking validation of the commencement notice for works on the site”.

Fianna Fáil councillor Deirdre Conroy has also submitted a motion asking if the house can be “re-built and restored as a Historic Republican Museum”.

Separately the Pembroke Road Association has circulated a letter to residents asking for funds for a judicial review of the board’s decision to grant permission for the development.

Association chairwoman Siobhan Cuffe said the application will centre on the environmental requirements of EU law, which she claims were not applied in the decision.