Couple charged with murder for forcing girl to jump non-stop in 110-degree heat until she died

By Andrew Court For Dailymail.com

Published: 16:33 EDT, 13 October 2020 | Updated: 16:55 EDT, 13 October 2020

A Texas couple have been charged with capital murder after they forced a young girl to jump on a trampoline in 110 degree heat until she died.

Daniel Schwarz, 44, and Ashley Schwarz, 34, were taken into custody in Odessa on Monday – seven weeks after eight-year-old Jailyn passed away.

On August 27, police were called to Schwarz’s home, where the little girl had been staying. According to KWTX, the couple were listed as her legal guardians, but were not her biological parents.

Cops discovered Jailyn dead at the scene, and subsequently commenced an investigation.

On Monday, the Odessa Police Department concluded their probe into the tragic death, culminating in the capital murder charges against Daniel and Ashley Schwarz.

Jailyn (pictured) had been staying with Daniel and Ashley Schwarz at their Odessa home before she died of dehydration on August 27

Daniel Schwarz, 44, and Ashley Schwarz, 34, have been charged with captial murder over the tragic death of young Jailyn

A press release published by the Department states that their investigation discovered that Jailyn was forced to jump non-stop on the trampoline as ‘punishment’.

‘She was not allowed to eat breakfast and was required to jump on the trampoline without stopping for an extended period of time,’ the release states.

On the day of Jailyn’s death, temperatures reached a scorching 110 degrees.

Investigators estimated that the temperature on the ground at the time of the little girl’s death was more than 150 degrees.

An autopsy listed Jailyn’s official cause of death as dehydration.

The youngster was told to bounce on the trampoline non-stop until she passed out and died from dehydration

A Facebook count which purportedly belongs to Daniel Schwarz shows him smiling alongside partner Ashley and young Jailyn during a winter trip to Yellowstone National Park.

A police spokesman refused to divulge whether the Schwarzs were foster parents, and whether they had previously had any other children in their care.

Meanwhile, a tribute page has been set up for Jailyn on Facebook, with a memorial event scheduled for November 10 – the date that would have been her ninth birthday.