Couple with a 29-year age gap admit that they are often mistaken for father and daughter

A couple with a 29-year age gap admit that they are constantly mistaken for father and daughter by strangers.

Model and receptionist Kayla Caudill, 23, from Macon, Georgia, first her met her partner, body piercer Stephen Dunn, 51, in May 2019 when Kayla got her belly button pierced at the store where he was working.

They soon began to date and insist that despite disapproving looks from strangers, their May-December romance is a successful one, and they are both happier than ever.

‘We first met when I came in to get my belly button pierced. We exchanged conversation and a friendship developed quickly thereafter,’ said Kayla.

‘We definitely didn’t have love at first sight, but there was something special there,’ she admitted.

‘I thought he was so charismatic, handsome, and attentive. He thought I was kind and liked how I listened when he spoke. There was no denying our connection.’

But neither was ‘in the position to pursue a relationship.’ Stephen was already with someone — with whom he had children — and Kayla was married to another man.

‘We were both in relationships at the time where we didn’t feel heard. Just me being able to listen to him and care about what he was saying made a good impression. We both value our ability to communicate very well to this day.’

So their relationship was ‘strictly friendship’ in the beginning, but by June 2019, Stephen decided to leave his girlfriend, and Kayla her husband, so they could get together.

‘We both left everything we knew, everything we had built in our separate lives, for each other. It was crazy. I knew I had to have him. He was everything I had wanted in someone,’ she said.

‘The odds were not in our favor, but we knew we loved each other because we had to fight for our love. We had to fight to be together. And no matter what we faced, it never broke us.’

The couple’s 29-year age gap has certainly raised eyebrows in their respective families.

Kayla’s biological father disowned her, and Stephen’s ex-partner doesn’t want Kayla to be involved with his children.

‘My family has been a little more accepting than his except from my biological father. He has basically disowned me because he is simple-minded and doesn’t agree with it,’ Kayla said.

‘I’m not allowed to be involved with [Stephen’s children] which is hard because I want to have a life with him and they are a big part of his life.

‘His family also struggles to understand his choices but they’ve never met me, and they live far away so I don’t expect them to understand. Either way, they are supportive of him and his happiness which is of utmost importance.

‘The longer we are together the more people start to see that we are just like any other couple who love and care for each other deeply.’

For Kayla, Stephen is everything she’s ever wanted in man.

‘We make each other laugh,’ she said. ‘We get another chance to really experience what love is supposed to be like.

‘We help each other heal from past trauma in relationships and we have lots of sex. It sounds crazy but it was something we’ve both lacked in previous relationships.

She admits that there is a gap in maturity, ‘obviously.’

‘I don’t have as much life experience as him, but I have been through a lot,’ she said. ‘He teaches me about life and I learn.

‘I’m more mature than my age labels me as and it works to my advantage. If I acted my age, we would not be together. I label myself as a 43-year-old in a 23-year-old’s body.

Though they get along great, whenever they are out in public, people stare and often ask Stephen if Kayla is his daughter.

‘The most difficult thing is people,’ said Kayla. ‘We understand that there are those that won’t be understanding, those that are angry and hurt from our choice to be together, but at the end of the day we chose each other and we’d do it over and over again.

‘Why base our choices on what others want? Do they walk in our shoes? It has caused stress, tears, sacrifices, and pain but we know that we are where we want to be. No one will change that. We get to decide what the future holds.

‘We get asked, “Is that your daughter?” We love making others stare leaving them confused. It’s like comedic relief for us.

‘We honestly need our own reality TV show because I think others would love some mindless entertainment that we call everyday life.

Still, she admitted, it is ‘hard to connect’ with other couples who don’t have the same age gap, ‘because they don’t face the same challenges and they often go through life stages that your partner has already experienced’.

Right now, Kayla and Stephen are committed to growing their relationship to be the strongest it can be.

‘Every day we try to be a better person than we were the day before,’ said Kayla.

‘We try to make our relationship grow stronger and steadier as we better ourselves. We don’t put constraints on ourselves and we allow each other to be who we are.’

With such a large age gap, the prospect of procreating might have been an issue — but the two say they won’t have any kids.

‘I cannot physically have children and I am okay with that,’ said Kayla. As for marriage, she added, ‘Who knows?’

‘We just like to enjoy each day that we have with each other,’ she said.

The young woman also thinks everyone deserves love and society’s ideas of what is OK shouldn’t matter.

‘No matter who you are, you have the right to love who you want to love. Forget what others consider normal. If you are truly happy with someone, be with them,’ she said.

‘The hardest thing about our age gap has always been other people, not us.

‘Stand firm in your belief that this is okay, because it is. You will face challenges that others won’t understand because they haven’t experienced it. Love hard, love relentlessly, and dare to be different.’