Court extends order on Sugar’s family

By Adebisi Onanuga

Justice Kamorudeen Babatunde Olawoyin of an Ibadan High Court yesterday extended for another seven days his order restraining siblings of the late Temitope Issac Anthony Sugar from tampering with or selling his property.

The ruling followed failure by Sugar’s siblings to file their response to the suit filed against them by his children.

Defendants in the suit are Prince Yinka Olatoye and Gabriel Oladutun Olatoye.

Justice Olawoyin on October 5 restrained the defendants/respondents or their agents “from intermeddling, selling or dealing with the estate of the late Temitope Isaac Anthony Olatoye Sugar adversely”, among others.

