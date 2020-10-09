Court Freeazes Accounts Linked To Lagos Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa, Over Fraud Allegations

A Federal High Court sitting in Lagos on Thursday granted the interim freezing of three bank accounts linked to the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa.

The three accounts domiciled in Standard Chartered Bank, as well as the funds placed in them, have been temporarily frozen pending the conclusion of the investigation and possible prosecution of the allegations of fraud made against Mr Obasa.

Justice Nicholas Oweibo made the order pursuant to a motion ex-parte filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC which is investigating the Speaker for offences of conspiracy, diversion of funds, abuse of office and money laundering.

The EFCC said it filed the matter “Pursuant to section 44 (2) (K) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended) and section 26, 29, and 34 (1) of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (Establishment) Act, 2004.”

After reading the affidavit evidence made by an EFCC investigator, Muhammed Abubakar, and listening to the submissions of the EFCC Counsel Ibrahim Suleiman, the court granted the order on September 15, 2020.

Meanwhile, Mr Obasa was said to have honoured the EFCC’s invitation on Thursday, to answer questions on the allegations made against him.

Wilson Uwujaren, the EFCC spokesperson, confirmed that Obasa was at the agency’s office for interrogation.

“He responded to an invite from the commission this morning,” Uwujaren confirmed.

