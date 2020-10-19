Court Gives Ali Ndume 21 Days To Produce Maina

Logo of a court gavel

A Federal High Court in Abuja has given Senator Ali Ndume 21 days to produce the former Chairman of the defunct Pension Task Team, Abdulrasheed Maina, who has repeatedly failed to appear in court for the continuation of his trial on alleged money laundering charges.

Senator Ali Ndume who is representing Borno south is standing as surety for Mr. Maina.

The former pension boss is facing a 12-count criminal charge preferred against him and a firm, Common Input Properties & Investment Limited by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The anti-graft agency alleged that Mr Maina used the account of the firm and laundered funds to the tune of about 2 billion naira, part of which he used to acquire landed properties in Abuja.

The EFCC has already opened its case and called witnesses that included bankers and Maina’s relatives who testified and tendered exhibits in evidence before the court but the defendant has since September 29, failed to appear in court for his trial even as the prosecution alleges that he has jumped bail.

Senator Ndume had on October 2 when the matter came up for a trial, informed the court that he does not know the whereabouts of the defendant just as he laments that all his efforts to locate Mr. Maina proved abortive.

In a bench ruling, Justice Okon Abang, in the interest of justice, asked Senator Ndume to produce the first defendant within twenty-one days.

The matter was subsequently adjourned to November 18, for trial.