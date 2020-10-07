Court jails hacker for defrauding bank $70,000

By Mike Odiegwu, Port Harcourt

A Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers has convicted and sentenced a hacker, Eric Obulo, to one-year imprisonment for hacking the database of a popular commercial bank in and stealing $70,000 about N26.9m.

The Court presided over by Justice I. M. Sani, convicted Obulo following his arraignment by the Port Harcourt Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

A statement by the EFCC Head, Media, and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, said the court also gave the victim an option of an N5million fine.

The convict was arraigned on one count of unlawful interception by technical means the database of the bank and in the process defrauding the bank of $70,000.

The statement said the crime was committed in Port Harcourt in July 2019 adding that Obulo pleaded guilty when the charge was read to him.