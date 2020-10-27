court-orders-atiku-to-hand-over-custody-of-children-to-divorced-wife

Nicholas Kalu, Abuja

The Upper Area Court, Kubwa, Abuja on Tuesday ordered Alhaji Atiku Abubakar to hand over their three sons to his divorced wife and their mother, Maryam Sherif, with immediate effect.

Sherif had, last year, instituted a case against Abubakar, at the Upper Area Court, Gudu with number CV/41/2019, which was later transferred to the Upper Area Court, Kubwa, with number CV/16/2020 seeking the court to grant her custody of her three sons.

Abubakar is the son of Nigeria’s former vice president of the same name.

Delivering judgment in the matter, the judge, Hon Bashir Danmaisule, said the defendant could not establish any default against the claimant to deprive her of her children under Islamic law.

He said an appeal will be allowed within the next 30 days.

The judge expunged the testimonies of five witnesses produced by the defendant in the course of the case.

In court were Sherif and her lawyer, Nasir Saidu.

Abubakar and his lawyer Abdullahi Hassan were absent.