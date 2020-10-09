Court remands policeman for allegedly killing UniJos student

A High Court in Jos on Friday ordered that a policeman, Ruiya Auta, who allegedly killed a student of the University of Jos, be remanded in a correctional centre.

Justice David Mann, gave the order, following an application by the Prosecution counsel, Chief Garba Pwul, SAN.

Justice Mann ordered that the defendant should be transferred from police custody to the Jos Correctional Centre.

Mann adjourned the case until Nov. 24, for hearing.

Earlier, Pwul, told the court that he has a letter from the State Attorney General, dated Aug. 21, permitting him to prosecute the matter.

He alleged that the defendant, while attached to the Military Special Task Force (STF) in Plateau, killed a student of UniJos, Rinji Peter-Bala

The prosecutor told the court that the defendant on May 20, killed Peter-Bala with an AK47 rifle.

He alleged that the deceased undergraduate,20, was arrested along with five friends close to the National Library for breaching the lockdown order in the state.

He alleged that they were taken to a security post at Sector I headquarters of the police/military joint Special Task Force (STF) near Jos-Zaria Road stadium where they were tortured before they were released after an hour.

He said that after the torture, some soldiers asked them to run and they opened fire.

The prosecution alleged that Peter- Bala was hit and fell few metres from the gate of the military post, he died

The prosecutor said the offence was a culpable homicide punishable with death under Section 189 of Penal Code Law of Plateau State 2017.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The defence counsel, Mr Francis Gbande, did not oppose the Prosecution Counsel’s application.

Vanguard News Nigeria