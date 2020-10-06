Court remands three for exhuming 10 corpses in Ekiti

Rasaq Ibrahim, Ado-Ekiti

An Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court has remanded three men for allegedly exhuming 10 corpses and beheaded their heads for rituals.

The defendants Abimbola Fatoye (35); Kola Fatoye (40) and Ahmed Ojo (56) were arraigned before Chief Magistrate, Mrs Adefumike Anoma, on charge bordering on exhumation of corpses.

The prosecutor, Inspector Monica Ikebuilo, told the court that the defendants committed the offence between March and September 2020 in Orun-Ekiti.

She alleged the defendants dug up graves and severed heads of corpses at St.Paul Anglican Church Cemetery in Orun-Ekiti .

Ikebuilo said names of the severed corpses are late pa Philip Akintayo; late Madam Moreani Ajayi and eight other corpses and using same for ritual (criminal charms), which was found in the possession of the defendants without reasonable excuse.

According to her, the offences contravened and are punishable under section 242(1) b, 210 (e) and 213(b) of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.

The prosecutor urged the court to remand the defendants in the Ado Ekiti Correctional Centre pending legal advice from the office of Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).

The plea of the defendants was not taken.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs. Adefumike Anoma, consequently ordered the remand of the defendants at the correctional centre, pending issuance of legal advice.

She later adjourned the case until Nov.6 for mention.