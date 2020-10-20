Court remands three friends for robbery

Agency Reporter

A Magistrates’ Court in Makurdi, the Benue State capital, on Monday ordered that three friends be remanded in a correctional centre for alleged armed robbery, pending legal advice.

The police charged Atule Imoter, Abari Dondo and Thadeaus Ibiamke with criminal conspiracy and armed robbery.

Magistrate Ajuma Igama did not take their plea for want of jurisdiction.

Igama ordered that the police return the case file to the Director of Public Prosecutions for legal advice.

She adjourned the case until November 24 for further mention.

Earlier, the police prosecutor, Sgt. Otanwa Dele told the court that the case was reported at the Operation Zenda camp Gboko by the complainant, John Paul of GRA Gboko, Gboko Local Government Area.

He told the court that the suspects broke into the complainant’s house, attacked and robbed him and his family at gunpoint.

He alleged that the suspects stole six cell phones, a Lexus Sport Utility Vehicle, among other valuables.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 6(b) 1(1)(2)(a)(b) of the Robbery and Firearms Special Provisions Act 2004.