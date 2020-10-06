Court sentences 4 men to 2 years imprisonment each for destroying cell padlocks

A Magistrates ‘ Court in Osogbo, on Tuesday, sentenced four men to two years imprisonment each for destroying cell padlocks and escaping from lawful custody.

The police charged Adeleke Abitu, Malik Odewale, Sola Segun, and Ayoola Pelumi with conspiracy, malicious damage, and escape from custody.

They pleaded guilty to the three counts.

Magistrate A.K. Ajala held that she sentenced the convicts to two years imprisonment each, due to the magnitude of the offense.

Ajala gave them an option to pay a fine of N9,000 each.

Earlier, the Police Prosecutor, Insp. Adeoye Kayode told the court that the convicts committed the offense on July 27 at about 5. 20 a.m., at the Dugbe Police Station, Osogbo.

Kayode said that the convicts conspired among themselves and destroyed the cell padlocks were they were kept in the custody and escaped.

He said that the offense contravened the provisions of sections 516, 135, and 431 of the criminal code, cap 34 vol. 11, Laws of Osun, 2002.

NAN

Vanguard