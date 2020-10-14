Court sentences man to life imprisonment for raping four-year-old girl

A 27-year-old panel beater has been sentenced to life imprisonment for raping a four-year-old-girl in Ifon, Ose Local Government Area of Ondo State.







Justice Samuel Bola of the Ondo State High Court convicted the defendant after he was found guilty on a court charge of rape.







It was gathered that the victim was sent on an errand by her aunt to get groundnuts from the wife of the defendant, Modupe Oni, on June 14, 2017, but Oni’s wife was not at home when the young girl got there. Oni subsequently dragged her into his room and raped the girl.







The girl narrated the incident to her family members who confronted him, but he denied the allegations. The girl was later rushed to the hospital where a medical examination confirmed that there was a forceful penetration into her private part.







The police in Ifon arrested Oni and after about two years of investigations, he was docked before Justice Samuel Bola of the Ondo State High Court.







Justice Bola, after considering all arguments and facts on the case, said it was obvious Oni committed the act and commended the young girl for her boldness to speak up.







He pronounced Oni guilty and sentenced him to life imprisonment at the Olokuta facility of the Nigeria Correctional Service in Akure.