Court strikes out suit against Osun Deputy Chief of Staff

An Abuja High Court sitting in Maitama has struck out the fraud charge filed against the Deputy Chief of Staff to the Governor of Osun state, Adeyanju Binuyo.

The Inspector-General of Police had sued Binuyo before the court on fraud allegation. At the trial, none of the parties were present but Rimamsote Ezekiel appeared for the prosecution, while Wahab Ismaila and Wasiu Omotosho appeared for the defendant while Samuel Ogala appeared to watch brief for the nominal complainant.

Delivering a short ruling, trial judge, Justice O.O Goodluck held that the suit is struck out at the instance of the prosecution. Earlier, Binuyo’s counsel had dismissed as mischievous and misleading, the alleged fraud story, describing it as one that was done deliberately to cast aspersions on Binuyo’s person.

Ismail explained that the amount involved in the business transaction that resulted in the charge was $100, 000 and not $120, 000 and that it has been refunded in full to the party concerned almost a year ago.