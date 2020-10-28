court-to-atiku’s-son:-hand-over-children-to-divorced-wife

By Nicholas Kalu, Abuja

The Upper Area Court at Kubwa in Abuja on Tuesday ordered Alhaji Atiku Abubakar to hand over his three sons to his divorced wife and their mother, Maryam Sherif, with immediate effect.

Last year, Sherif had instituted a case against Abubakar at the Upper Area Court at Gudu in Abuja.

The matter was later transferred to the Upper Area Court at Kubwa.

She was seeking the court’s leave to grant her custody of their three sons.

Abubakar is the son of Nigeria’s former Vice-President of the same name.

Delivering judgment in the matter, Bashir Danmaisule said the defendant could not establish any default against the claimant to deprive her of her children under Islamic law.

The judge said appeal would be allowed within the next 30 days.

He expunged the testimonies of five witnesses the defendant produced during the case.