covid-19:-13-people-in-police-custody-flee-after-positive-tests-in-philippines

13 people in the Philippines escaped from police custody after testing positive for the coronavirus on Thursday, police said.

They crawled through a small hole they carved out of a concrete wall in the police station in the Manila suburban city of Caloocan before dawn.

Security camera footage showed the suspects escaping around 1 a.m. (1700GMT), said Caloocan City police chief Dario Menor.

“They had taken rapid tests and were supposed to undergo a confirmatory coronavirus test,” he added.

There were a total of 31 people in custody in the temporary detention facility at the Caloocan City police. 15 fled, but two were immediately recaptured, Menor said.

Most were facing criminal charges of possession of illegal drugs and firearms.(dpa/NAN)