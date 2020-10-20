EndSARS Protest: Nigerians Should Prepare For Increased Covid-19 cases – FG

The Federal Government has asked Nigerians to prepare for increased number of covid-19 cases following the widespread #EndSARS protest across the country.

Issuing the warning in Abuja, the Chairman, Presidential Taskforce, PTF, on COVID-19 and Secretary to the Government of the Federation SGF, Mr. Boss Mustapha, said despite the appreciable success recorded so far in the fight against COVID-19, the ongoing protests might spark up a second wave of the virus.

According to Mustapha, the protest might trigger a second wave of Coronavirus infection in the country.

He said;

“I can say it authoritatively that with the ongoing protest across the country, in the next two weeks the cases of COVID-19 would have increased. Each and everyone that attended the protest and did not put up any form of protection are likely going to spread the virus. When people contract the virus during the protest gathering, they will go back home and spread it. “This is one of the reasons why we must be extremely careful when we congregate because when you gather together in such an atmosphere where people don’t wear face masks or maintain social distance you are creating a potential opportunity for carriers to spread the virus. “So far we have done pretty well as a country but this protest is like a setback and we must avoid a situation where we will have a resurgence. Countries that thought they have overcome are dealing with second wave. We are extremely lucky as a nation and we should be careful of any situation that can warrant the second wave.”

Supporting his views, National Coordinator of PTF on COVID-19, Dr Sani Aliyu, said FCT and Lagos State have successfully tested one percent of their populations, while states such as Rivers, Plateau, Gombe were half way in achieving the one percent target.

On his part, the Minister of State for Health, Adeleke Mamora, said the ministry has distributed ventilator and oxygen to all federal and state hospitals. He disclosed that one of the challenges federal hospitals were facing was irregular power supply which often leads to breakdown of equipment and disruption of services.

“We receive the management of power holding to discuss way of having regular power supply to our teaching hospital and medical centers, this partnership will reduce overhead cost of the hospital,’’ he said.

Adeleke said their experience with the management of Covid-19 revealed that many of the victims who died could have been saved if they had access to services on time, adding that, during their intervention in Kano, ambulances were deployed to evacuate people in critical condition to the hospital.

Meanwhile, President of the Nigeria Medical Association, NMA, Prof Innocent Ujah, disclosed yesterday that no fewer than 1,031 doctors in Nigeria have been exposed to covid-19 in the country, while 16 mortality cases were recorded as of October 8, 2020.

