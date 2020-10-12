COVID-19: Borno to reopen schools October 26

The government of Borno State has announced October 26 as the date for the reopening of public schools, the state commissioner for education, Bello Ayuba, said.

Before now, there has been confusion on the date for reopening of schools as parents thought Monday, October 12, was the date for school resumption.

Clarifying the issue, Mr Ayuba said public schools in Borno State remain closed for the next two weeks, “till October 26.”

Schools in Borno State were shut down for about seven months following the outbreak of COVID-19 in the country.

The education commissioner said all COVID-19 safety protocols would be enforced as schools resume in two weeks’ time.

“We’ve taken very strong preventive measures concerning the spread of COVID-19 in schools to be reopened on October 26, 2020.”

“Already, all the 84 secondary schools have already been fumigated ahead of the re-opening.

“The state government has funded the procurement of items that will be used to prevent the virus in schools,” he said.

“We also made sure that testing facilities for the coronavirus, including hand sanitizers and face masks; are provided in all schools, so parents should rest assured that the children will be safe as schools resume.”

“We shall be distributing hand sanitizers; face masks and testing equipment are to prevent the deadly virus among students and teachers.

“The state governor, Professor Babagana Zulum, has directed all school principals to adhere to guidelines of re-opening schools.”

He said managing social distancing will not be an issue as the schools resume for the third term because students who had taken their final exams both for the senior and junior classes will not be resuming.

“There won’t be congestion problem for the third term resumption because the students of senior secondary 3 classes and those of Junior Secondary 3 have all taken their WAEC, NECO exams as well as JSSCE exams.

“We’ll be left with two sets of learners in all the schools, slated for reopening on October 26, 2020.”

With 745 confirmed cases, Borno ranks 19th amongst the states with COVID-19 in the country. Like the case across Nigeria, the majority of those infected in Borno have recovered from the virus.



