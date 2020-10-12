World News

Covid-19 Cluster in China’s Qingdao Prompts City-Wide Testing

The coastal Chinese city of Qingdao will test its more than nine million residents for Covid-19, authorities said, after the discovery of a dozen new cases linked to a local hospital—the country’s most significant virus scare in several months.

Local health officials said Monday that they discovered nine new coronavirus cases linked to the Qingdao Chest Hospital, a facility designated for patients found infected with the coronavirus after arriving from abroad. Officials had earlier announced finding three cases linked the…

