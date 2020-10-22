World News Covid-19 Dims the Friday Night Lights of Texas Football By Jere Longman and Veronica G. Cardenas 29 mins ago ShareTweet 0 Views: Visits 5 The Friday night lights of high school football have dimmed or been shut down through much of the Rio Grande Valley. Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Comments