COVID-19: Ibrahimovic given all clear ahead of Milan derby

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is clear of coronavirus after returning two negative tests, his club Milan have confirmed.

The 39-year-old striker contracted COVID-19 last month and has missed Milan’s previous four games as a result.

Milan, who face Inter in the derby on October 17 after the international break, confirmed Ibrahimovic is now able to leave self-isolation.

“AC Milan announces that Zlatan Ibrahimovic has tested negative to two consecutive swabs,” a club statement said.

“The City of Milan Health Authorities have terminated his quarantine.”

The Swede had suggested it was a “bad idea” for the virus to “challenge me” upon learning of his positive test, and he gleefully revealed his positive update on social media on Friday.

“You recovered!” the Swede wrote on Twitter.

“Health authorities have been informed, the quarantine is over.

“You can go out!”

Ibrahimovic signed a one-year contract extension with Milan in August after returning to the club in January.

He scored three times in two appearances at the start of this campaign before contracting the virus.

Fotmob

Vanguard