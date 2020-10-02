Daily News

COVID-19: Italy plans to extend state of emergency until January

The current emergency rule is due to expire on October 15.

The Italian government said it plans to prolong a national state of emergency linked to the novel COVID-19 pandemic until January 31, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte says.

“The proposal [the government is considering] is to prolong the state of emergency until Jan. 31,” Conte says in a news conference in Brussels after a EU summit.

A state of emergency is a common response in Italy to calamities such as earthquakes or public health crises.

It allows public authorities to act more quickly and bypass red tape.

The measure is currently due to expire on October 15.

