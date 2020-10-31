Daily News

COVID-19: NCDC okays Osun NYSC camp for reopening

NYSC members

By Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

The Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) on Friday declared the NYSC orientation camp in Osun State safe for reopening ahead of the November 10 set by the scheme.

A statement by the State Coordinator of  National Youth Services Corps, Mr Ayodele Adegoke said officials of NCDC led by Dr Adeagbo Omolola inspected the orientation camp situated at Ede to ensure that the scheme adheres to all COVID-19 protocols.

The statement reads, “The NCDC led by the State Epidemiologist,  Dr Adeagbo Omolola and State Disease Surveillance and Notification Officer, Mr Rasaq Fafioye were taken round the facilities on our camp and they expressed satisfaction of all we have put in place.

“They were shown numerous hand washing points outside and within the camp, the sample collection booth, the automated and mechanised handwashing machines fabricated by corps members for use, the bed-spacing in the hostels and clinic,  the isolation centre,  kitchen and dining, thermometers, camp surroundings, among others.

“They commended our efforts in adhering to the COVID-19 protocol after they had carried out a thorough inspection of our facilities. They said with what is in place, the camp is ready to host corps members on November 10, 2020.

“Our Director-General, Brig. Gen Shuiabu Ibrahim mandated all states to ensure strict compliance with the NCDC protocols and further instructed that the sample collection booth be made available in every camp for the safety of our corps members”.

