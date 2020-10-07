COVID-19: NCDC records 118 infections, discharges 357 patients Tuesday

Director-General of the NCDC, Dr.Chikwe Ihekweazu

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has successfully treated and discharged 357 patients, who have recovered from the Coronavirus (COVID-19), reporting 118 fresh infections in the country.

A report in its official twitter handle on Tuesday indicated that 357 patients were discharged in the past 24 hours, raising the number of recoveries to 51,308.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that no COVID-19 death was recorded for the third consecutive day, leaving the death toll at 1,113, a figure first recorded since October 3.

The public health agency said that the new infections were recorded in 14 states across the country.

It stated that Lagos recorded the highest number of cases with 41, followed by Rivers with 19, Osun 17 and Nasarawa 13.

Other states with infections are Kaduna (5), Anambra (5), Edo (3), Ogun (3), Kwara (3), Ondo (3), Katsina (2), Niger (2), Plateau (1) and Akwa Ibom (1).

The health agency said the overall number of cases since February 2020 is 59,583, indicating that a multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC), activated at Level 3, has continued to coordinate the national response activities across the country.

Meanwhile, the agency said that while it has the ability to manage the COVID-19 pandemic in the country, it also recognises the continuous risk it poses globally.

“The challenge for us therefore is to sustain our collective efforts and not let down our guard. Though over 95 percent of international travellers have used our ports successfully, we’re working hard to address challenges experienced by a few passengers.

“Our primary goal is to limit the introduction of new infections into our country,” it explained.

The NCDC reminded Nigerians that the elderly persons, especially those living with health conditions such as Diabetes, Cancer and Hypertension, have higher risks of complications from COVID-19 infection.

“Take responsibility; Wear a mask in public places; Wash hands with soap and water and maintain physical distancing,” the NCDC said, warning that “Wearing a face mask incorrectly is as good as not wearing a mask at all.”

It reminded Nigerians that during elections, for instance, “you can come in contact with infected people with no symptoms at polling stations.

“That is why we need to take responsibility to keep ourselves and loved ones safe.”