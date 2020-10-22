covid-19:-ncdc-reports-37-new-infection-in-nigeria

Nigeria Centre for Disease Control DG, Chikwe at #PTFCOVID19

Thirty-seven new Coronavirus infections have been reported across Nigeria with no COVID-19-related deaths in eight states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) made this known on its official website on Wednesday.

The NCDC, however, said that 183 patients were discharged after testing negative to the virus across the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that with the new update, the tally of infected people in the country rose to 61,667.

According to data obtained from its website, eight of the new cases were recorded in the FCT, seven in Lagos, five cases each in Taraba and Rivers.

While Adamawa recorded four cases, Kaduna had three, Anambra and Osun reported two cases each and Ogun confirmed one case.

The agency said that Nigeria had tested 595,283 persons since the first confirmed case was announced on 27 February 2020.

According to the health agency, as of October 21, 2020, 56,880 cases have been discharged and 1,125 deaths recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

It said that a multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC), activated at Level 3, have continued to coordinate the national response activities across the country.