COVID-19: New York Mayor Announces Shutdown Plan For Nine Neighborhoods

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 29: New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio stands at P.S 188 as he welcomes elementary school students back to the city’s public schools for in-person learning on September 29, 2020 in New York City. Spencer Platt/Getty Images/AFP.

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said Sunday he planned to put nine neighborhoods back under tight shutdowns as Covid-19 cases rise in the city, which had largely controlled the pandemic after a catastrophic outbreak.

“Today, unfortunately, is not a day for celebration,” de Blasio said, announcing he would ask to close nonessential businesses and all schools in nine neighborhoods of Brooklyn and Queens.

The proposal, which must be approved by state Governor Andrew Cuomo, marks the first major setback in the city’s reopening since it was hit hard by the coronavirus in March. New York City has lost almost 24,000 people to the virus.

AFP