‘covid-19-not-a-barrier-to-innovation’

By Damola Kola-Dare

Vice-Chancellor, Lagos State University (LASU), Prof Olanrewaju Fagbohun, has said the coronavirus pandemic did not hamper knowledge creation and the drive for innovation in the institution.

This, he said, led to the production of hand sanitisers, face masks, automated soap and sanitiser dispenser by the Faculty of Science and Engineering of the institution.

The VC spoke during the 2020/2021 matriculation which held recently at the university’s main auditorium.

He said: “Challenges come with opportunities, the pandemic has put us on a global spotlight. It has truly been an unprecedented time that didn’t avail us an opportunity to adopt models but rather set us up as creators of models and frontiers in the management of human and material resources.

“These are not normal times.The disproportionate impact of COVID-19 did not limit knowledge creation and community service. The Faculty of Science massively and locally created hand sanitisers and face masks,while the Faculty of Engineering designed an automated soap and sanitiser dispenser currently in use at the new Senate building.”

He said of the 21,626 applications received, the school could only admit 7,968. He, therefore, told the matriculants to count themselves lucky to be in the institution.

Dean Students’ Affairs, Dr Tajudeen Olumoko, congratulating the students, urged them to abide by the rules and regulations of the institution.

Addressing the students on the need to attain academic excellence, a human resource personnel and motivational speaker, Miss Tope Nkem Adeyiga charged them to work hard and be committed to their studies.