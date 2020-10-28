covid-19:-ogun-reopens-religious,-hospitality-centres

By James Ogunnaike – Abeokuta

Following the success recorded in flattering the curve of COVID-19, the Ogun State government has directed the reopening of hotels, entertainment and religious centres, as well as other business activities in the State.

The directive was contained in a statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Kunle Somorin, and made available to newsmen in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

The statement indicated that government was aware that many people were just recovering from the economic hardship imposed by COVID-19, as their activities had been affected by the lockdown, saying that necessary measures had been put in place to combat the pandemic.

It stated that in the process of rebuilding the economy, the State government was irrevocably committed to the successful implementation of the “Building our Future Together” agenda, and would ensure everything possible for people to have increased prosperity that would place the State on a sound footing towards continued development.

The statement stated that nobody or group would be allowed to truncate the re-emerging peaceful atmosphere in the State.

It further added that the government would improve on testing, just as it continues to monitor the development and not hesitate to do selective lockdown should there be any flagrant disobedience to the set COVID-19 protocols.

