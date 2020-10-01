COVID-19: Osun governor orders full reopening of religious centres, markets

The governor of Osun State, Gboyega Oyetola, has ordered the full reopening of all markets and religious centres in the state for normal activities.

Mr Oyetola in a statement sent to journalists by Funke Egbemode, the state’s information commissioner, said worship centres that were restricted to only Sunday/Friday weekly services due to COVID-19, can return to their normal mode of operation.

“The state government of Osun has appraised the current status of the state in the ongoing fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, and has decided to relax some of its lockdown measures following some emerging positive indices.

“In the light of this, approval has been given for the full reopening of all markets and worship centres in the state, for the purpose of serving the needs of the people on the one hand and to preserve the means of the traders’ livelihood on the other.

“All citizens, whether traders or clients, are urged to continue to wear nose masks in public places, and also ensure regular use of hand sanitizer especially at the end of every exchange.”

“The government has also granted approval for worship centres to commence their normal weekly activities in addition to the Friday jumat and Sunday Services. Worship centres are enjoined to observe the regular precautionary measures of wearing of face masks, hand washing, temperature screening and avoidance of physical contacts in public places.”

The state government, however, said adequate resources such as hand washing facilities should be at entry points and at strategic places, for use by leaders and attendees.

Mr Egbemode further said that Osun State has recorded significant improvement in its statistics with respect to the infection, “but the state is not COVID-19-free yet.”

“The responsibility of ridding the state of the virus is a collective effort, and citizens are advised to take responsibility for their own safety while the government will continue to invest in its commitment to ensure the safety of people from actual and potential threats,” she said.

