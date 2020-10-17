COVID-19: Oyo records biggest daily jump in cases since August

Oyo State has reported its biggest daily jump in coronavirus new cases in two months, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.



A further 72 persons tested positive for the virus on Friday, the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) revealed, up from 13 new cases the day before.

The latest figure has brought the total COVID-19 cases to 3,409 while 814 patients are currently being treated for the coronavirus illness in the state.

According to data on NCDC’s website, the COVID-19 recovery rate in the state has reached 74.95 per cent, while the fatality rate stands at 1.17 per cent.

As of Saturday morning, the total number of COVID-19 cases recorded in the country has reached 61,194, following 212 new coronavirus infections announced on Friday night by the health agency. (NAN)