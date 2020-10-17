COVID-19 redirected my focus, says Brite

Sam Anokam

A Nigerian R&B artist, Femi Brite Giwa, popularly known as Brite Benson, has said that the Covid 19 pandemic has made him channel his music energy towards new media.

To promote his creativity, the Delta State-born artist said he had to embrace the new normal.

According to him, it hasn’t been easy “but I am not relenting.”

Brite who said that Covid 19 made him lose a lot financially especially after clubs were shut down, and a lot of shows called off said he got stuck at home.

According to him, there were no shows, “no travels around the world to entertain my fans but I have big plans across the globe with my new music.”