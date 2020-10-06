COVID-19: Sancho apologises after breaking protocols at party

Jadon Sancho has issued an apology after breaking coronavirus protocols when pictured at a party alongside fellow England players Tammy Abraham and Ben Chilwell.

The trio are being investigated by the Football Association (FA) after they attended a surprise birthday party reportedly thrown for Abraham at the striker’s London flat on Saturday.

Coronavirus regulations in the United Kingdom currently prohibit meetings of more than six people in social situations, but British tabloid The Sun claims approximately 20 people were at the party.

Posting on Instagram, Sancho said: “I would like to apologise for breaking the government guidelines and although I was unaware upon arriving of the numbers attending, I take full responsibility for my actions.

“I will make sure moving forward that I learn from this.”

As a precaution, England confirmed the three players have been instructed to delay arriving for international duty while the FA investigates.

The Three Lions face Wales in a friendly on Thursday before taking on Belgium and Denmark in the Nations League.

Sancho, who has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester United, has featured three times for Borussia Dortmund so far this season, scoring one goal.

Fotmob

Vanguard