COVID-19: Sanwo-Olu okays full resumption of classes in schools

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has approved the resumption of all remaining classes in public and private schools in the state, beginning from next Monday.

The Commissioner for Education, Mrs. Folasade Adefisayo, who announced the directive of the governor in a statement, yesterday, said, the physical resumption which is for 2020/2021 academic session will now include: pupils in pre-primary that is, daycare, kindergarten and nursery schools.

Adefisayo stressed that the decision was taken after careful deliberations and consultations with relevant stakeholders including safety professionals and nursery school providers.

Adefisayo, therefore, advised all public and private schools to put safety first by adhering to the COVID-19 safety protocols and hygiene guidelines as instructed by the state government through the Ministry of Education.

According to her, “The Office of Education Quality Assurance (OEQA) will continue to monitor and evaluate schools preparedness. The necessary resumption protocols must be adhered to and cleared “satisfactory” by the OEQA.”

While wishing the students a successful and fruitful new academic session, Adefisayo, urged school owners and managers of all private schools to ensure that they are cleared by the Office of Education Quality Assurance before physical resumption.

