COVID-19 scare for Moses

Our Reporter

INTER Milan defender Victor Moses has become the latest Nigerian player to be at the centre of scary reports about coronavirus, as one of his teammates has complained about symptoms of the deadly disease.

Ashley Young has tested positive for COVID-19, the Serie A club said on Sunday, becoming the sixth member of their squad to be infected in the last week. Inter said in a statement that the Englishman, who plays as a full back cum winger, was in quarantine at home.

Midfielders Roberto Gagliardini and Radja Nainggolan also returned positive results from tests carried out at Inter’s training ground this week. Defenders Alessandro Bastoni and Milan Skriniar tested positive while with Italy under-21 and Slovakia senior squads, respectively.

Under Serie A rules, players who test positive have to be quarantined for 14 days, which could leave Inter seriously depleted for their derby against AC Milan in next week.