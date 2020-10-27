covid-19-support-fund

Editorial

After tottering under the weight of the lockdown imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic, respite seems to be coming to the beleaguered micro, small and medium enterprises sector, going by the report that the Federal Government is finally set to disburse the N75bn grants earmarked for it under its COVID-19 support scheme. The fund, said to be part of the N2.3 trillion stimulus package of the Nigerian Economic Sustainability Plan, seeks primarily to support that vulnerable segment in meeting their payroll obligations, and to safeguard jobs in the sector. The Federal Government reckons that at least 1.3 million jobs will be saved and the impact spread over 35,000 individuals per state.

To the extent that nothing could have prepared a sector traditionally deemed as ‘endangered’ for the unprecedented devastation that COVID-19 has wrought, the idea of payroll support for the players, we must say, is somewhat novel, and to that extent, highly commendable. We are here referring to thousands of businesses forced to shut down in the wake of the lockdown; private schools which could not meet up with their payroll obligations as a result, as indeed other ancillary services whose survival depends on the businesses keeping their doors open being offered a sort of lifeline in the form of grants to get them back on their feet. We see the same spirit as driving the provision of a N25 billion Youth Fund to address the #EndSARS protests and other related cases of youth restiveness in the country.

These, being truly unusual times obviously call for unusual measures. Even at that, we recognise the sense in which the two funds combined might seem paltry and somewhat tokenistic – a tip of the iceberg – given the size of the economy and the scale of the problems. And so are such legitimate questions about the adequacy or otherwise of the N75 billion in the absence of reliable data on this set of economic actors, the dearth of a robust infrastructure for prequalifying those deserving of the grants, the sometimes-frustrating requirements for eligibility and the corruption that often attends such ordinarily worthy initiatives of government. Yet, none of these identified concerns could be said to take anything away from government’s awareness of the challenges as well as its resolve to tackle them.

At this time, our plea is to call on the government to make the disbursement process as transparent as possible. After all, Nigerians are only too aware of similar efforts being hijacked by powerful interests to the detriment of those for whom they were intended.

One other takeaway from the development is the absence of a robust financing framework for our struggling micro and small businesses. There is little doubt that a number of the current problems would have been somewhat mitigated had the country such robust financial architecture in place. Here is a country whose youths are literally drowning in the ocean of bankable ideas while the so-called financial powerhouses would rather do nothing to lift their dreams. From Nollywood to tourism, arts and culture to the IT sector, such have been the unparalleled display of boundless energy and creativity of our youth that the rest of the world cannot but gape in awe even while our so-called financial powerhouses shelter behind the unhelpful but crass orthodoxies that only end up in celebrating paper profits. It probably explains why Nigerians are only just hearing about Paystack, the local startup reportedly acquired by the American fintech giant, Stripe, for $200 million. There are stories of other local techies making waves in the global IT community but which still require nurturing. We therefore see the initiatives by government for what they are – interventionist; with a robust financial infrastructure in place, most of the companies would most probably have no need for government bailouts, given the frustrating hurdles that often attend to the process.