COVID-19: Trump Not ‘Out Of The Woods’ Yet, Says Personal Physician

White House physician Sean Conley (C) answers questions surrounded by other doctors, during an update on the condition of US President Donald Trump, on October 5, 2020, at Walter Reed Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland.

Donald Trump is not yet “out of the woods,” his physician said Monday, as the president prepared to leave the hospital to continue his Covid-19 treatment at the White House.

“Though he may not entirely be out of the woods yet, the team and I agree that all our evaluations and most importantly his clinical status support the president’s safe return home where he’ll be surrounded by world-class medical care 24/7,” White House physician Sean Conley told reporters.

“We are in a bit of uncharted territory when it comes to a patient that received the therapies he has so early in the course,” he added.

