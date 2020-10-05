COVID-19: Trump returns to White House – Doctors

President Trump will return to the White House on Monday from the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center where he has been receiving treatment for the coronavirus, for three days, his doctors have said.

“He’s back,” Sean Conley, the president’s physician, told reporters at a press conference outside the hospital on Monday afternoon, the New York Times is reporting.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the 74-year-old, who is vying for reelection, and his wife, Melania Trump, contracted coronavirus.

Mr Trump broke the news through his verified Twitter handle in the early hours of Friday.

The U.S. which is one of the hardest hit nations since the COVID-19 pandemic first emerged in Wuhan, China, has so far lost over 210, 000 persons to the contagion.

‘Feeling good’

Mr Trump also broke the news of his imminent return via a tweet.

He said he was “feeling really good” after being diagnosed with the disease on Friday and claimed COVID-19 was nothing to be afraid of.

“I will be leaving the great Walter Reed Medical Center today at 6:30 P.M. Feeling really good!” he told his 86 million followers.

“Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago!” he said.

Meanwhile, Mr Conley was also reported to have said Mr Trump’s vital signs are stable, and so he could recuperate at the White House.

“He’s up and back to his old self,” Mr Conley said. “We all remain cautiously optimistic and on guard because we’re in a bit of unchartered territory when it comes to a patient that received the therapies he has so early in the course, so we’re looking to this weekend.”

“If we can get through to Monday with him remaining the same or improving, better yet, then we will all take that final deep sigh of relief.”

The doctor also defended the decision to release him early.

“There’s nothing that’s being done upstairs here that we can’t safely conduct down there (White House),” Mr Conley said.

